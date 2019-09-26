Women Make Up 20% of Syrian Constitutional Committee - List of Members

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee, whose establishment was official announced announced on Monday by UN General-Secretary, includes at least 30 women among its 150 members, according to the list obtained by Sputnik.

The Syrian government and opposition, and civil society are represented equally within the body, which will be tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution.

Sputnik obtained the final list of the committee members and found at least 30 women among them.

Female participants from the civil society include Iman Shahoud, a judge and the president of the Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Victims of the Syrian Revolution; Insaf Hamad, a member of the Syrian Women's Advisory Board; Jafia Ali, head of the Syrian Organization for Persons with Special Needs; Raba Abd Al Masih Mirza, President of the Syrian Civil Society; Mais Krydee from the Syrian Democratic Front; and Elaph Yassin, the founder of the Karim Home orphanage for Syrian children.

Among the women representing opposition are Bassma Kodmani, former spokeswoman of the Syrian National Transitional Council and co-founder of think tank Arab Reform Initiative; Dima Moussa, a lawyer and the vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces; and Hanadi Abu Arab from the Syrian Negotiation Commission.

Members of parliament Ashwaq Abbas and Jansit Kazan, who attended the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi, which is where the idea for the constitutional committee was created, are among the members representing the government.

"I hope I will be strong enough to perform this important role," one of the committee's members, Mais Krydee, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that the inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva had been set for October 30. On Wednesday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that the head of the committee had been chosen but did not disclose the name.