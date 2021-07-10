Women Make Up 63% of Spanish Government After Reshuffle - Prime Minister

Women take 63% of the posts in the Spanish overnment after a reshuffle, which was announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Women take 63% of the posts in the Spanish overnment after a reshuffle, which was announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday.

"This will once again make our country a benchmark in terms of gender parity. Women take 63% of posts," Pedro Sanchez said in a special appeal to citizens, adding that he had already reported to the king on the changes.

The share of women among the 22 ministers went up from 54 percent in the previous composition, Sanchez said.

In addition to improved gender balance, the new government represents "a generational renewal" as the average age has decreased from 55 to 50, the prime minister noted.

The biggest change was the exit of Carmen Calvo, the deputy prime minister, with Economy Minister Nadia Calvino set to replace her. The number of deputy prime ministers will be reduced from four to three.

After leaving his post as ambassador to France, Jose Albares will become the new foreign minister, replacing Arancha Gonzalez Laya, who was recently criticized for the diplomatic spat with Morocco.

Minister for Territorial Administrations Miquel Iseta will head the Ministry of Culture and sports, and his previous position will be taken by the Mayor of Puertollano Isabel Rodriguez Garcia. Pilar Llop, who was appointed minister of justice, will leave the presidency of the Senate. Pilar Alegria, who previously served as the representative of the Spanish government in Aragon, will now be at the helm of the Ministry of education.

The government includes members of Sanchez' the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, Unidas Podemos and independents. The latest reshuffle has not affected the five ministers of Unidas Podemos left-wing alliance.

The new ministers will be inaugurated next Monday, Sanchez said.