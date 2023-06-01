UrduPoint.com

Women Make Up Less Than 40% Of Saudi Arabia's Population - Census Data

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The population of Saudi Arabia has reached 32,175,224 people, with over 41% being permanent foreign residents in the kingdom, and women accounting for less than 40% of the population, the data of the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed on Wednesday.

"In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the total resident population, counted in the 2022 Census, is 32,175,224. Out of this, the Saudi population is 18,792,262 (58.4%), while Non-Saudi population is 13,382,962 (41.6%). 61.2% (19.7 million) of the Saudi Arabia residents are male, while 38.

8% (12.5 million) are female. Since the last Census, Saudi Arabia's population has increased by 34.2% (8.2 million)," GASTAT said in a population summary report.

The Saudi population has increased by 34.2% (8.2 million) since the last census in 2010.

Over 63% of the population of Saudi Arabia is younger than 35 years old, and 51.1% of the population is younger than 30 years old. The median age of the Saudi population is 22 years, while the median age of the non-Saudi population is 34 years old, and the median age of the population, in general, is 29 years old.

