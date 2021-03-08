UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Need To Work 37 Years More To Close Pension Pay Gap - Report

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Women Need to Work 37 Years More to Close Pension Pay Gap - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The average woman in her twenties will retire with £100,000 (a little over $138,000) less in her pension than her male peers of the same age, pension firm Scottish Widows said in its report, adding that to reach "retirement parity", a woman must work 37 years longer than a man to accumulate the same pension.

"We know that young women have been some of the hardest hit by the short-term financial impact of the pandemic and this has only exacerbated the challenge of reaching pensions parity," Jackie Leiper, managing director of pensions at Scottish Widows says.

It was highlighted that small changes could close these pension gaps. According to a Department for Work and Pensions spokesman the "ground-breaking pension reforms, including automatic enrolment, have helped millions more women save into a pension, many for the first time".

Pension participation among eligible women working in the private sector has risen from 40% in 2012, to 86% in 2019.

Related Topics

Young Man Male Same Women 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.05 a barrel F ..

11 minutes ago

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

27 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

22 minutes ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

22 minutes ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

24 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.