Women of Taliban Delegation to Oslo Seeking Asylum in Norway - Afghan Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Afghan women that came to Oslo as part of a delegation of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) applied for asylum in Norway, the director of information technologies department of the Afghan Foreign Ministry said. The Taliban delegation paid a visit to Oslo from January 23 until 25, where talks with Afghan politicians, civil activists, Norway's and other countries' diplomats took place.

"The women who were invited to a meeting in Norway now asked for asylum there," Khairullah Shinwari wrote on Twitter.

The director of economy department of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Shafi Azam, tweeted that women and the youth often "hide behind" the protection of civil rights to receive an asylum abroad.

He called on them not to discredit the country for the sake of a personal benefit.

In December 2021, the Taliban issued a decree on women's rights which acknowledged that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage. In January, the movement made it obligatory for women to wear face covering hijab in public which caused protests in Kabul. Afghan media representatives told Sputnik that the Taliban banned media from showing women without wearing a hijab.

The UN International Labour Organization revealed in January that employment of women in Afghanistan dropped by 16% in the third quarter 2021, after the Taliban took over the country.