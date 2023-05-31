UrduPoint.com

Women Pilgrims Laud Ministry's Remarkable Hajj Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Women pilgrims laud Ministry's remarkable hajj arrangements

The women pilgrims who traveled to Makkah Mukarma for the sacred hajj ceremony were delighted by the superb arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the Hajj of 2023

Makkah Mukarma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The women pilgrims who traveled to Makkah Mukarma for the sacred hajj ceremony were delighted by the superb arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the Hajj of 2023.

Talking to APP, the women pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the comprehensive arrangements, which encompassed food, transportation, accommodations, and other essential aspects. The dedicated Moavineen e Hujjaj, assigned to serve the female pilgrims, are tirelessly engaged day and night to guarantee their needs are met.

Noreen, a government scheme pilgrim expressed great contentment with the extensive amenities offered by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, encompassing provisions for food, lodging, transportation, and healthcare.

She commended the exceptional support provided to the pilgrims and recommended that the Moavineen receive enhanced professional training to further improve their assistance.

During an interaction, Shaista, from Sindh who is also performing Hajj through the government initiative, conveyed utmost satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Several other female pilgrims shared similar sentiments.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Hajj Makkah Women From Government

Recent Stories

Rubu’ Qarn launches Theatrical Creativity Award

Rubu’ Qarn launches Theatrical Creativity Award

8 minutes ago
 Russia Not Deploying Offensive Military Contingent ..

Russia Not Deploying Offensive Military Contingents at ZNPP - Foreign Ministry

22 seconds ago
 Sudan army quits truce talks, attacks paramilitary ..

Sudan army quits truce talks, attacks paramilitary bases

25 seconds ago
 17 plots Capital Development Authority (CDA) earns ..

17 plots Capital Development Authority (CDA) earns Rs 19.325 bln

26 seconds ago
 Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

28 seconds ago
 UK Mining Firm Receives Permit From Portugal to Bu ..

UK Mining Firm Receives Permit From Portugal to Build Lithium Mine

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.