Makkah Mukarma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The women pilgrims who traveled to Makkah Mukarma for the sacred hajj ceremony were delighted by the superb arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the Hajj of 2023.

Talking to APP, the women pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the comprehensive arrangements, which encompassed food, transportation, accommodations, and other essential aspects. The dedicated Moavineen e Hujjaj, assigned to serve the female pilgrims, are tirelessly engaged day and night to guarantee their needs are met.

Noreen, a government scheme pilgrim expressed great contentment with the extensive amenities offered by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, encompassing provisions for food, lodging, transportation, and healthcare.

She commended the exceptional support provided to the pilgrims and recommended that the Moavineen receive enhanced professional training to further improve their assistance.

During an interaction, Shaista, from Sindh who is also performing Hajj through the government initiative, conveyed utmost satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Several other female pilgrims shared similar sentiments.

