Women shot dead by her 7 year old son in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A 39-year-old woman was accidently fatally shot by her 7-year-old son in western Mongolia, local police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Govi-Altai province on Tuesday, according to the province's police department.

Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the 7-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his mother, the police department said, adding that the boy's 5-year-old sister was seriously wounded in the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing, the police said, urging citizens to keep their guns out of the reach of children.

As of 2014, a total of around 47,000 guns were registered in Mongolia as a legal property of individuals, with 94 percent for hunting purposes, according to official data from the country's National Statistics Office.