MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) A majority of members in Iceland's new national parliament will be women for the first time in history, final election results seen by public media show.

The tally points to a women-to-men ratio of 33 to 30, according to the Nordic country's national broadcaster RUV. There were 24 women in the previous legislature.

Iceland's governing three-way coalition retained and consolidated its grip on power after this Saturday's elections.

The center-right Independence Party came out on top with 24.4% of the vote, which translates to 16 seats, followed by the right-wing agrarian Progressive Party at 17.3% or 13 seats, and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir's Left Greens at 12.6% or eight seats.