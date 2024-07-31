Open Menu

Women Triathletes Dive Into River Seine At Paris Olympics

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Women triathletes dive into River Seine at Paris Olympics

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Women triathletes dived into the River Seine on Wednesday, marking the start of the race and providing huge relief for organisers after problems with water quality marred the run-up to the competition.

Organisers had to cancel training this week in the river and postponed the men's race on Tuesday after the Seine was found to be too dirty for athletes following heavy rainstorms last week.

World Triathlon and the Paris Games' organising committee announced around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on Wednesday that the women's race would go ahead, followed by the rescheduled men's event.

"The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.

20 am, have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place," said a statement.

Rain fell overnight in Paris, but had stopped by the time athletes jumped off a pontoon laid over the river at the historic Alexandre III bridge in the heart of the City of Light.

The race started with a 1,500-metre swim in the Seine, with swimmers doing two laps in the river, with and against the current.

Flora Duffy of Bermuda, who took gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, led after the first lap.

Related Topics

World Water Paris Tokyo Bermuda Women 2020 Gold Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From World