Women, Youth Inclusion Vital For Sustainable Peace: Pakistan Tells UN-IPU Hearing
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Friday underscored the need for women to be included in peace processes so that the resulting agreement is more durable and better implemented.
"In order to be sustainable, peace processes must reflect the interests of the population at large," Senator Farooq Naek, the Pakistani representative, told the Annual Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative between the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
UNGA President Dennis Francis and IPU President Tulia Ackson are hosting some 300 participants, including parliamentarians, Speakers of Parliament, advisers and experts, from more than 70 countries at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA.
Organizers said, "The theme of this joint IPU-UN hearing will align with the IPU’s Primary focus in 2024 on peace and international security, which is also one of the priorities of the current presidency of the UN General Assembly."
Historically, Senator Naek said, "Formal peace negotiations have largely excluded women, despite their significant contributions to informal processes.
"
"The presence of women in positions of leadership can greatly enhance the prospects for the peaceful resolution of existing conflicts," he told delegates from around the world.
In this regard, the Pakistani representative stressed the logical and equitable inclusion of women, who constitute half of the global populace, in peace negotiations.
Senator Naek expressed the view that women's involvement significantly enhanced the prospects for peaceful conflict resolution.
Citing the leadership of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he lamented her tragic assassination in 2007, underlining the loss to women's empowerment and societal progress.
Similarly, Senator Naek advocated for the inclusion of youth in peace processes, recognizing their unique perspective and potential as agents of peace.
"Involving young leaders in decision-making fosters innovation and ensures that youth-related issues are prioritized in peace agendas," he emphasized.
In conclusion, he reiterated, "Political participation of women and youth is indispensable for inclusive democracy and greater accountability in public decision-making."
