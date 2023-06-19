UrduPoint.com

Women's Affairs Agency At Prophet's Holy Mosque Continues To Serve Women Pilgrims

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Women's Affairs agency at Prophet's Holy Mosque continues to serve women Pilgrims

The Women's Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque in Madinah continued to provide the best services to women pilgrims visiting the Prophet's Mosque, in accordance with the programs and plans set for this purpose

MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Women's Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque in Madinah continued to provide the best services to women pilgrims visiting the Prophet's Mosque, in accordance with the programs and plans set for this purpose.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday, these include organizing the crowd movement, explaining regulations and giving instructions, conducting training courses and workshops to improve the performance of female employees and teaching them different languages to facilitate communication with all pilgrims, and helping visitors to the Prophet's Mosque perform their rituals with ease.

Related Topics

Saudi Women Mosque All Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers ..

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fa ..

1 minute ago
 flydubai expects over 4.5 million passengers to tr ..

Flydubai expects over 4.5 million passengers to travel across its network this s ..

16 minutes ago
 City building new modern legacy of success followi ..

City building new modern legacy of success following historic Treble-winning: Kh ..

31 minutes ago
 Presidency for Affairs of two Holy Mosques inaugur ..

Presidency for Affairs of two Holy Mosques inaugurates 20 exhibitions for Hajj s ..

1 minute ago
 UAE committed to supporting refugees worldwide: Ha ..

UAE committed to supporting refugees worldwide: Hamdan bin Zayed

46 minutes ago
 President Xi meets with US Secretary of State Blin ..

President Xi meets with US Secretary of State Blinken

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.