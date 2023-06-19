The Women's Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque in Madinah continued to provide the best services to women pilgrims visiting the Prophet's Mosque, in accordance with the programs and plans set for this purpose

MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Women's Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque in Madinah continued to provide the best services to women pilgrims visiting the Prophet's Mosque, in accordance with the programs and plans set for this purpose.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday, these include organizing the crowd movement, explaining regulations and giving instructions, conducting training courses and workshops to improve the performance of female employees and teaching them different languages to facilitate communication with all pilgrims, and helping visitors to the Prophet's Mosque perform their rituals with ease.