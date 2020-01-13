UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes Its Statute At The General Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:26 PM

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes its Statute at the General Secretariat

H.E. Amb. Tareg Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, asserted on the occasion of the two-day open-ended meeting of the adhoc working group on the draft statute and financial and administrative regulations of the Women’s Development Organization (WDO), being held in Jeddah on 12-13 January 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) H.E. Amb. Tareg Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, asserted on the occasion of the two-day open-ended meeting of the adhoc working group on the draft statute and financial and administrative regulations of the Women’s Development Organization (WDO), being held in Jeddah on 12-13 January 2020, that the meeting’s focal message was “the interest which the OIC Member States accord to the issues of women’s development and consolidating their role in progress and development-oriented efforts. The meeting also reflects, he said, the active role played by the OIC Member States in supporting the General Secretariat’s efforts in the follow-up of the resolutions issued by the seventh ministerial conference on women.

Amb. Bakheet further noted that already fourteen States have ratified the OWD’s statute whose entry in force needs 15 ratifications.

On the other hand, statements were also delivered by the Egyptian deputy foreign minister in charge of human rights and humanitarian and social issues, H.E. Amb Ahmed Iheb, as well as by the chairwoman of the Women’s National Council in Egypt, H.E. Maya Morsi, and by H.E. the Consul General of Burkina Faso, Mr. Bakary Sana, whose country chairs the current seventh session of the women’s conference, and who invited, in his address, those countries that have not yet signed or ratified the WDO statute to do so as soon as possible so as to enable the organization to start being operational.

Related Topics

Egypt Jeddah Progress Burkina Faso January Women 2020

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in ..

1 minute ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

1 minute ago

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

9 minutes ago

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Thr ..

24 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits Na ..

31 minutes ago

Reason for which Siddiqui left federal cabinet sur ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.