Women's Federation Holds Meeting To Study CPC Plenum Guiding Principles

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) has convened a special meeting to study and implement the guiding principles of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Women's federations at all levels have been urged to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the milestone plenum, according to the ACWF meeting chaired by Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and president of the ACWF, on Monday.

The meeting called for greater efforts from the federations in promoting family ties and virtues, safeguarding legitimate rights of women and children, uniting and leading women in following the CPC and striving for the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

