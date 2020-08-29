UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women's March Against Violence Ends In Center Of Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Women's March Against Violence Ends in Center of Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A women's march against violence organized amid the continuing unrest in the country has ended in the center of the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, a Sputnik reported from the site.

The march started at about 7 p. m. local time (16:00 GMT) on Independence Square. Participants of the march were immediately surrounded by riot police officers, who asked them to disperse. At least three men were detained during the rally, although neither women nor journalists were arrested.

Women took to the streets to oppose presidential election outcome and support victims of clashes between peaceful protesters and the police.

According to the correspondent, about 400 people took part in the march.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Interior Ministry Vote Died Minsk Independence Belarus SITE March August Women From Opposition P

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

47 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

47 minutes ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

9 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.