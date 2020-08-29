(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A women's march against violence organized amid the continuing unrest in the country has ended in the center of the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, a Sputnik reported from the site.

The march started at about 7 p. m. local time (16:00 GMT) on Independence Square. Participants of the march were immediately surrounded by riot police officers, who asked them to disperse. At least three men were detained during the rally, although neither women nor journalists were arrested.

Women took to the streets to oppose presidential election outcome and support victims of clashes between peaceful protesters and the police.

According to the correspondent, about 400 people took part in the march.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.