KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Women's participation in the recent presidential election in Afghanistan was weak due to lack of technical support, insecurity and insufficient number of female staff at polling stations, Executive Director of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) Yousuf Rasheed said on Sunday at a conference.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

Rasheed said that small number of women participated in the vote, especially in some Afghan provinces, including Kabul.

FEFA Executive Director stated as one of the reasons for women's weak participation the lack of technical support, the general insecurity and lack of female staff at electoral facilities.