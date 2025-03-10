'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of women opens its 69th session

The 69th session of the United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women began two weeks of work Monday to assess women's progress globally since the Beijing Declaration of 1995 affirmed the need for gender equality

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The 69th session of the United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women began two weeks of work Monday to assess women's progress globally since the Beijing Declaration of 1995 affirmed the need for gender equality.

The event — which includes political leaders, diplomats, representatives of non-governmental and advocacy groups as well as representatives of women's congregations — will also try to determine what steps are needed going forward.

Pakistan is being represented by a six-member delegation which includes Dr. Nafisa Shah, Zartaj Gul and the National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Syed Ghulam Mustafa.

Opening the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Women’s rights are under siege, as the poison of patriarchy is back – and it is back with a vengeance.

"Now is the time for those of us who care about equality for women and girls to stand up and to speak out," he said.

"Now is the time for the world to accelerate progress and deliver on the promise of Beijing."

Noting that in In the past thirty years, the world has moved forward, the UN chief said, "In boosting girls’ education, cutting maternal mortality, increasing legal protections, and more. But immense gaps persist."

Noting that age-old horrors like violence, discrimination, and economic inequality are rife, he said, the gender pay gap still stands at twenty percent.

"Globally, almost one in three women have been subject to violence," Guterres said.

"And horrific sexual violence in conflict is happening from Haiti to Sudan."

In Afghanistan, he said, women and girls have been stripped of their most basic rights – forbidden even from raising their voices in public.

Meanwhile, the UN chief said new technologies – including Artificial Intelligence – are creating the conditions to allow new platforms for violence and abuse, normalizing misogyny and online revenge.

"Up to 95 per cent of all online deepfakes are non-consensual pornographic images. 90 per cent depict women".

The debt crisis is draining funds and shrinking fiscal space for programmes of gender equality, Guterres said, adding, 'Escalating climate disasters are hitting women and girls hardest."

The 69the session is now reviewing an assessment of current challenges that affect the implementation of the Platform for Action and the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and its contribution towards the full realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In 1946, days after the UN General Assembly’s inaugural meetings heard former US First Lady and human rights champion Eleanor Roosevelt , the work of the Commission began.

Ms. Roosevelt had called “on the Governments of the world to encourage women everywhere to take a more active part in national and international affairs and on women who are conscious of their opportunities to come forward and share in the work of peace and reconstruction as they did in war and resistance”.

The UN’s Economic and Social Affairs Commission (ECOSOC) promptly established a sub-commission. Its six members – China, Denmark, Dominican Republic, France, India, Lebanon and Poland – were tasked with assessing “problems relating to the status of women” to advise the UN Commission on Human Rights, a precursor to the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.

From the beginning there were calls for action, including prioritizing political rights, “since little progress could be made without them”, alongside recommendations for improvements in civil educational, social and economic fields, according to the sub-commission’s first report, which also called for a UN women’s conference “to further the programme”.

By June 1946, it formally became the Commission on the Status of Women, one of ECOSOC’s subsidiary bodies. From 1947 to 1962, CSW focused on setting standards and formulating international conventions to change discriminatory legislation and foster global awareness of women’s issues.

Dating back to the commission’s early days, its growing membership contributed to some of the most widely agreed upon international conventions in UN history, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, 1967: and Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, 1995.

With a growing UN membership and mounting evidence in the 1960s that women were disproportionately affected by poverty, CSW focused on needs in community and rural development, agricultural work, family planning and scientific and technological advances. It also encouraged the UN system to expand technical assistance to further the advancement of women, especially in developing countries.

The UN declared 1975 the International Year of Women and convened the First World Conference on Women, held in Mexico. In 1977, the UN formally recognized International Women’s Day, observed annually on 8 March.

In 2010, after years of negotiations, the General Assembly adopted a resolution consolidating the Organization’s related sections and departments into the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), which continues to collaborate closely with CSW.

Annual CSW sessions address and assess emerging issues along with progress and gaps in implementing the Beijing Platform for Action. Member States then agree on further steps to speed progress.

The commission has addressed such challenges as climate change, gender-based violence and ensuring women’s full participating in decision making and in sustainable development strategies.

Each year, CSW sends its negotiated agreed conclusions to ECOSOC for action.

With a view to reaching all women and leaving no one behind, CSW also contributes to the follow-up to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to accelerate the realization of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Solutions to end women’s poverty are widely recognized, from investing in policies and programmes that address gender inequalities and boosting women’s agency and leadership to closing gender gaps in employment.

Doing so would lift more than 100 million women and girls out of poverty, create 300 million jobs and boost the per capita gross domestic product (GDP) by 20 per cent across all regions.

This year's sessiom main focus will be on the review and appraisal of the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which will include an assessment of current challenges that affect its implementation and the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and its contribution towards the full realization of the 2030 Agenda.