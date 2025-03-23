Open Menu

Women's Six Nations Results And Standings

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 01:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) results and standings in the 2025 Women's Six Nations after Saturday's opening matches:

At Ravenhill, Belfast

Ireland 15 France 27

At Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Scotland 24 Wales 21

Playing Sunday

At York Community Stadium, York

England v Italy (1500 GMT)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

France 1 1 0 0 27 15 0 4

Scotland 1 1 0 0 24 21 0 4

England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Wales 1 0 0 1 21 24 0 0

Ireland 1 0 0 1 15 27 0 0

Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)

Mar 29: France v Scotland (1300)

Mar 29: Wales v England (1645)

Mar 30: Italy v Ireland (1400)

Apr 12: France v Wales (1145)

Apr 12: Ireland v England (1545)

Apr 13: Scotland v Italy (1400)

Apr 19: Italy v France (1200)

Apr 19: England v Scotland (1545)

Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)

Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)

Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)

Apr 26: England v France (1545)

