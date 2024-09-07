Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Three weeks ago Kenya's Oscar Dennis was planning to follow the Paralympic Games from afar.

The 29-year-old then received a last-minute call to be Kennedy Ogada's tandem pilot in the men's road race for partially sighted competitors after his original partner was injured in training.

On Friday, the pair raced in a competitive field to the north-west of Paris as the Netherlands' Tristan Bangma collected his third gold medal of the Games.

"The last thing I expected was to be here today riding tandem in the road race at the Paralympics with the African champion," Dennis told AFP after failing to finish the 127.8km route.

"I mean the world works in wonderful and weird ways and I'm just glad that I could be here to support Ogada.

"I did not expect it at all really," Dennis added.

Dennis' original Games dream was shattered four years ago as he was involved in a horrific motorbike crash, leading to 12 surgeries, skin grafts and pins in his right foot.

He was right on course to represent Kenya's sevens team, the Shujaa, at the Tokyo Olympics, delayed until 2021 before the incident.

"I didn't know where my life was going to go from there," Dennis said.

"It's funny how one door closes and another kind of door opens," he added.

Ogada made history in Paris, becoming the first Kenyan cyclist at a Paralympic Games.

"Dennis, he's a good person because I've just met him a few weeks ago," Ogada told AFP.

"We did some workouts with him and he has really given his all, he has done his best for me," he added.

The 52-year-old's appearance in the French capital came weeks after Eritrea's Biniam Girmay became the first black African to win multiple stage on the iconic Tour de France, as the sport continues to develop on the continent.

- 'Privilege' -

Next year's cycling world road race championships will be held in Rwanda, but unlike September's edition in Zurich, para competitions will not take place.

"You look at the athletes and there's no reason why with the correct funding and support and encouragement they won't be top athletes as we see with the Eritrean guy winning loads of stages on the Tour de France," Dennis said.

"Cycling in Kenya is definitely growing but as everyone knows cycling is a very expensive sport to get into.

"Without that funding at a grassroots level or from the government it is hard," he added.

Dennis is unlikely to continue alongside Ogada to the 2028 Los Angeles Games as he eyes featuring for his country in a third sport.

"I've got my sights on a triathlon career for now," he said.

"For the next four years I'll pursue a triathlon career to try and represent Kenya hopefully at the Commonwealth games and in the next Olympics.

"But I mean I'm always here for my country I love representing my country in whatever sport.

"It's a privilege so if the cycling needs me again for a stint I'll be there," he added.