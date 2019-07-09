UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woody Allen Says Trump Has Sparked 'best' Satire In Years

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Woody Allen says Trump has sparked 'best' satire in years

Oscar-winning director Woody Allen, who is known for his intellectual comedies, said Tuesday that President Donald Trump has generated the best satirical humour in the United States in years

San Sebastian, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Oscar-winning director Woody Allen, who is known for his intellectual comedies, said Tuesday that President Donald Trump has generated the best satirical humour in the United States in years.

"Because there has been so much criticism of it and so much complaining about it, it has sparked the most imaginative and the best satirical humour in years in the US," Allen told a news conference in San Sebastian in northern Spain where he is about to begin filming his latest movie.

"Sometimes the nervous tension of difficult current events makes (people) laugh more easily. Comedy works every place and under any circumstances practically, whether the laughter is full-throated or nervous," the 83-year-old added.

The director of "Annie Hall" and "Match Point" will start filming a romantic comedy in San Sebastian on Wednesday about an American couple that visits the city's famous film festival. It features Austrian actor Christoph Waltz and US actress Gina Gershon.

Allen's career has taken a hit in recent years due to lingering accusations that he molested Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter, when she was seven years old in the early 1990s.

He was cleared of the charges, first levelled by his then-partner Mia Farrow, after two separate months-long investigations, and has steadfastly denied the abuse. But Dylan, now an adult, maintains she was molested.

Amazon put Allen's latest film "A Rainy Day in New York" on ice over the sex abuse allegations, but another distributor will release the film in Europe later this year.

In February, the US director filed a $68 million (60 million Euros) suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of cancelling the film because of a "baseless" accusation that he sexually abused his adopted daughter.

"My philosophy has always been that no matter what... you just keep focused on the work and keep working no matter what is happening in your life, family, children, current events, politics," he told the San Sebastian news conference when asked if he planned to retire because of allegations.

"I will probably die in the midst of a film shoot on a set making a movie," he added.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Europe Trump San New York Spain United States Christoph Waltz Gina Gershon February Family Best Million

Recent Stories

Viviani fastest as Quick-Step win again on Tour de ..

1 minute ago

Internet on mobile services restored in Sudan

1 minute ago

2nd entry test to be held on July 21

2 minutes ago

Arrangements afoot to observe Kashmir martyrs day ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Public Transport Authority formed to res ..

11 minutes ago

SAB blames Sindh Govt for causing loss of billions ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.