UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woody Allen's Controversial Memoirs To Appear In French

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:56 PM

Woody Allen's controversial memoirs to appear in French

Woody Allen's controversial autobiography "Apropos of Nothing" will finally be published in French in June after the first US edition was pulled and then pulped

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Woody Allen's controversial autobiography "Apropos of Nothing" will finally be published in French in June after the first US edition was pulled and then pulped.

His French publishers Stock jumped to the veteran filmmaker's defence in March when Hackett staff in New York walked out when they learned that the company was printing his memoirs.

Allen has been dogged by persistent allegations that he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child -- claims he denies.

Her journalist brother Ronan Farrow said he would no longer work with Hackett -- which published his bestseller "Catch and Kill" -- before the books giant decided not to release the memoir.

But Stock's chief executive Manuel Carcassonne said Allen -- whose films are still popular in France -- was "not Roman Polanski", a reference to the filmmaker accused of raping a number of women.

He said Allen "had been cleared twice" by the courts of abuse and "there was no moral or legal obstacle to publishing and supporting him", Carcassonne told French media.

A smaller US imprint, Arcade, picked up the rights to Allen's book and it has since become an Amazon bestseller.

Stock had been due to release the book in France on April 29, but with bookshops shut by the coronavirus lockdown, said it would now appear on June 3.

The book has also been published in Spanish and Italian.

Allen settled a $68 million (62 million Euros) lawsuit against Amazon Studios in November after it scrapped a four-film deal with the 84-year-old for his comments on the #MeToo movement.

Related Topics

Film And Movies France Company New York March April June November Women Moral Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar falls by Rs. 1.15 in interbank market, c ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to firefighters on Int ..

26 seconds ago

PTI govt committed to overcome coronavirus pandemi ..

29 seconds ago

Minister for Sports distributes ration

31 seconds ago

Shaista Bano Gillai takes charge as Chairperson CC ..

33 seconds ago

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.