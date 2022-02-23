Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for What Happening Now in Ukraine - Paris

The word "invasion" used by US President Joe Biden is not appropriate for what is happening now in Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

Biden said on Tuesday that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics as independent is the beginning of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine.

"You need to weigh your words. An invasion is an invasion. And I think that this is not the right word for this situation (in Ukraine). We will see what steps (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin will take next in the next hours, days or weeks. But what is happening now is an attempt to encroach on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and cast doubt on international agreements," Le Maire told the BFM tv broadcaster.