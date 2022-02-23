UrduPoint.com

Word 'Invasion' Used By Biden Not Appropriate For What Happening Now In Ukraine - Paris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 01:35 PM

Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for What Happening Now in Ukraine - Paris

The word "invasion" used by US President Joe Biden is not appropriate for what is happening now in Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The word "invasion" used by US President Joe Biden is not appropriate for what is happening now in Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Biden said on Tuesday that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics as independent is the beginning of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine.

"You need to weigh your words. An invasion is an invasion. And I think that this is not the right word for this situation (in Ukraine). We will see what steps (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin will take next in the next hours, days or weeks. But what is happening now is an attempt to encroach on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and cast doubt on international agreements," Le Maire told the BFM tv broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk TV

Recent Stories

French business climate sharply rebounds

French business climate sharply rebounds

24 seconds ago
 Xi Jinping on high-quality development

Xi Jinping on high-quality development

26 seconds ago
 EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries ..

EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries in Stabilizing Situation in A ..

28 seconds ago
 Escalation in Eastern Ukraine May Result in Gas Pr ..

Escalation in Eastern Ukraine May Result in Gas Prices' Volatility in Europe - U ..

30 seconds ago
 France Rules Out Military Solution of Ukraine Situ ..

France Rules Out Military Solution of Ukraine Situation - Senior Diplomat

4 minutes ago
 UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine ..

UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine's crises

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>