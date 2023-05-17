UrduPoint.com

Wording Of Extended Grain Exports Agreement Remains Same - United Nations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 11:04 PM

The wording of the just extended grain exports agreement is the same although it is now called the Black Sea Initiative, United Nations spokesperson Staphane Dujarric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The wording of the just extended grain exports agreement is the same although it is now called the Black Sea Initiative, United Nations spokesperson Staphane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The wording in the agreement remains the same," Dujarric said when asked about the change of the name of the agreement from Black Sea Grain Initiative to Black Sea Initiative.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an extension of the agreement for another two months. The agreement, which is meant to facilitate exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products amid the conflict between them, was due to expire on May 18.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

On March 18, Russia extended the deal for 60 days.

The second part of the agreement - the United Nations-Russia memorandum - stipulates the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers; reconnecting of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system; the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services; the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline; and a number of other measures. Moscow has repeatedly said this part of the agreement has not been implemented yet.

