Work and exercise restrictions ease in England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :People living in England were allowed on Wednesday to leave their homes, including to go to work, in the first stage of an easing of the seven-week coronavirus lockdown.

The partial lifting of restrictions comes despite concern over Britain's death toll from the virus -- the second highest in the world -- and confusion about the new rules.

The Office for National Statistics says more than 36,000 people have died and mortality rates remain high in care homes, despite an overall downward trend in cases, deaths and hospital admissions.

The official government toll, which does not include all care home deaths, stands at over 32,000.

The health ministry announced another 494 deaths on Wednesday in its latest daily update, a dip on the previous day's figure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged millions unable to work from home to return to their jobs under the new guidelines, which do not apply in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said those returning to the workplace to "cycle or walk" if possible.

"We are asking people to be very sensible and not flood back to public transport," he told Sky news.

"Even with all the trains and buses back to running when they are, there will not be enough space." But in London, traffic was heavier and Transport for London said passenger numbers on the underground were up 8.7 percent up on the same time last week.

At Canning Town train station in east London, people -- some with face coverings but many without -- were seen queueing during rush hour.

Elsewhere, full double-decker buses were seen plying the streets.