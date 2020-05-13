UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work And Exercise Restrictions Ease In England

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:17 PM

Work and exercise restrictions ease in England

People living in England were allowed on Wednesday to leave their homes, including to go to work, in the first stage of an easing of the seven-week coronavirus lockdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :People living in England were allowed on Wednesday to leave their homes, including to go to work, in the first stage of an easing of the seven-week coronavirus lockdown.

The partial lifting of restrictions comes despite concern over Britain's death toll from the virus -- the second highest in the world -- and confusion about the new rules.

The Office for National Statistics says more than 36,000 people have died and mortality rates remain high in care homes, despite an overall downward trend in cases, deaths and hospital admissions.

The official government toll, which does not include all care home deaths, stands at over 32,000.

The health ministry announced another 494 deaths on Wednesday in its latest daily update, a dip on the previous day's figure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged millions unable to work from home to return to their jobs under the new guidelines, which do not apply in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said those returning to the workplace to "cycle or walk" if possible.

"We are asking people to be very sensible and not flood back to public transport," he told Sky news.

"Even with all the trains and buses back to running when they are, there will not be enough space." But in London, traffic was heavier and Transport for London said passenger numbers on the underground were up 8.7 percent up on the same time last week.

At Canning Town train station in east London, people -- some with face coverings but many without -- were seen queueing during rush hour.

Elsewhere, full double-decker buses were seen plying the streets.

Related Topics

World Flood Died Traffic London Same Wales Ireland All From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

34 minutes ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

50 minutes ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

1 hour ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

1 hour ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

1 hour ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.