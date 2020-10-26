Work at Belarus' Grodno Azot Company Running Without Disruptions - Enterprise

There were no strikes and normal work continues at Belarusian Grodno Azot company despite attempts by a large group of protesters to block the workers from entering the premises, Alexander Tishchenko, spokesman for Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) There were no strikes and normal work continues at Belarusian Grodno Azot company despite attempts by a large group of protesters to block the workers from entering the premises, Alexander Tishchenko, spokesman for Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim, said on Monday.

Some Belarusian Telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses, have earlier reported that employees of Grodno Azot had gathered outside the factory for a protest, however, the workers went back to the plant after security officials arrived at the scene and detained several people. The police department of the Grodno region told Sputnik that a group of people had gathered at the Grodno Azot checkpoint, some of them were detained after the call to disperse.

"This morning, a group of up to 100 people unsuccessfully attempted to block the Grodno Azot workers.

Most people from this group have nothing to do with the plant," Tishchenko told reporters

Grodno Azot confirmed to Sputnik that the enterprise was operating in a regular mode.

In the meantime, the management of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant JSC (MWTP) refused to comment on the reports about alleged strikes at the factory.

Sunday marked the end of a 13-day ultimatum, which was put forward on October 13 by ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to President Alexander Lukashenko. Tikhanovskaya warned that the opposition would start a nationwide strike on October 26, if Lukashenko did not resign.

Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election in which the incumbent leader secured his sixth consecutive term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and continues regular rallies.