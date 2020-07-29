UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Begins In France To Recreate Process That Powers The Sun

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:09 AM

Work begins in France to recreate process that powers the Sun

Fourteen years after receiving the official go-ahead, scientists began to assemble a machine in southern France on Tuesday that will seek to prove whether nuclear fusion, the process which powers the Sun, can be a safe and viable energy source for Earth

SaintPaullesDurance, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Fourteen years after receiving the official go-ahead, scientists began to assemble a machine in southern France on Tuesday that will seek to prove whether nuclear fusion, the process which powers the Sun, can be a safe and viable energy source for Earth.

The groundbreaking multinational experiment, ITER, has seen components arrive in the tiny commune of Saint-Paul-les-Durance from all corners of the world in recent months.

The components must now be painstakingly put together to finish what is dubbed by ITER in promotional material as the "world's largest puzzle".

The experimental plant's goal is to demonstrate that fusion power can be generated sustainably, and safely, on a commercial scale.

"Fusion provides clean, reliable energy without carbon emissions," said a statement from the 35 ITER partners: China, the 27 members of the European Union, Britain, Switzerland, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

"Fusion is safe, with minute amounts of fuel and no physical possibility of a run-away accident with meltdown," it added.

Furthermore, the fuel for fusion is found in seawater and lithium, abundant enough to supply humanity for millions of years.

"A pineapple-sized amount of this fuel is the equivalent of 10,000 tonnes of coal," the statement said.

The ITER machine will be constructed from about a million components, and initial experiments are set to begin in December 2025.

The facility is meant to produce about 500 megawatts of thermal power, translating into about 200 megawatts of electric energy if operated continuously, or enough to power some 200,000 homes.

Related Topics

India Accident World Russia China Nuclear France European Union Japan South Korea United States Switzerland December All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.