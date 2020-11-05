UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Continues To Free Russian Detainees In Libya - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:06 PM

Work Continues to Free Russian Detainees in Libya - Deputy Foreign Minister

The work to free the Russian detainees in Libya continues, Moscow hopes they will be released soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The work to free the Russian detainees in Libya continues, Moscow hopes they will be released soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"I do not want to get ahead [of events]. The work is ongoing.

There is a chance, I hope for that," Bogdanov said.

Bloomberg news agency has recently reported citing sources that the Tripoli-based Government of National Agreement agreed to release two Russians. The Russian Foreign Ministry tld Sputnik that the contacts on this topics became more active, but it was too early to talk about results.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Libya Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden is short 6 electoral votes to reach White Ho ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops s ..

5 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on US election ..

6 seconds ago

About 45% up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Road ..

8 seconds ago

Oregon police face off with far-left protesters

9 seconds ago

Oregon Deploys National Guard to Portland to Contr ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.