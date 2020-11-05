Work Continues to Free Russian Detainees in Libya - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The work to free the Russian detainees in Libya continues, Moscow hopes they will be released soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"I do not want to get ahead [of events]. The work is ongoing.

There is a chance, I hope for that," Bogdanov said.

Bloomberg news agency has recently reported citing sources that the Tripoli-based Government of National Agreement agreed to release two Russians. The Russian Foreign Ministry tld Sputnik that the contacts on this topics became more active, but it was too early to talk about results.