UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Done In Norway Format Must Be Basis For Continuing Venezuela Talks - Spanish Official

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:50 AM

Work Done in Norway Format Must Be Basis for Continuing Venezuela Talks - Spanish Official

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The results of the work accomplished at the Norway-mediated talks should serve a basis for the prolonging of negotiations, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia, Spain's Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Ibero-America and the Caribbean, told Sputnik at an event at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

"It's been an excellent platform as long as it has been working," De Laiglesia said on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. "We were very disappointed to see this one being freezed, but we also see the work done that should be taken into account and be basis for the continuation of the negotiations."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Hotel New York Spain Event

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

3 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

3 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

3 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

3 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

3 minutes ago

Reunification Talks Possible Only If All Cypriots ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.