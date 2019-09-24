Work Done in Norway Format Must Be Basis for Continuing Venezuela Talks - Spanish Official

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The results of the work accomplished at the Norway-mediated talks should serve a basis for the prolonging of negotiations, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia, Spain's Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Ibero-America and the Caribbean, told Sputnik at an event at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

"It's been an excellent platform as long as it has been working," De Laiglesia said on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. "We were very disappointed to see this one being freezed, but we also see the work done that should be taken into account and be basis for the continuation of the negotiations."