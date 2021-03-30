UrduPoint.com
Work Of 3 Checkpoints In Syria Suspended From Tuesday Amid Escalation - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Work of 3 Checkpoints in Syria Suspended From Tuesday Amid Escalation - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The work of checkpoints Seraqab and Miznaz in Idlib, as well as Abu Zeidin in Aleppo, will be suspended from Tuesday amid escalation until the situation stabilizes, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"The situation continues to deteriorate in the areas adjacent to the Seraqab and Miznaz checkpoints in Idlib province and Abu Zeidin in Aleppo province, opened with the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties," Karpov said.

Terrorist organizations that have intensified their activities in the territory of Syria controlled by the Turkish armed forces are carrying out provocative shelling and blocking the movement of citizens and vehicles in these corridors, he said.

"Under these conditions, from March 30, the work of these checkpoints will be temporarily suspended until the situation stabilizes and conditions are created to ensure the security of civilians," Karpov added.

