Work of Ground Infrastructure of EU Satellite Navigation System Galileo Partially Restored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A part of ground infrastructure of the European global navigation satellite system Galileo, which stopped operating a few days ago, has started working, but it is still unknown when the service will be fully recovered, the European GNSS Service Centre said on Wednesday.

Galileo experienced an unexpected signal outage over the weekend due to some problems with ground based infrastructure. At the same time, satellites continue to be used to re-transmit signals from the search and rescue system.

"As soon as the incident was declared, an Anomaly Review board was convened and urgent recovery procedures were activated in the affected Galileo infrastructures. Operational teams are working on recovery actions 24/7 to restore the Galileo navigation and timing services as soon as possible.

Based on the results of the troubleshooting activities, several elements of the ground infrastructure were re-initiated. The progress is being closely monitored; it is too early to confirm an exact service recovery date," the statement said.

Specialized website insidegnss.com earlier reported that the problem was related to the facility of determining the correct time of the Galileo system, located in Italy.

The Galileo project, which was launched in 2003 and put into space in 2016, was created as an alternative to US-based GPS and Russia-based GLONASS. The project is expected to be in full operation by 2020. The Galileo orbital constellation includes 26 satellites.