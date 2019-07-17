UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Of Ground Infrastructure Of EU Satellite Navigation System Galileo Partially Restored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Work of Ground Infrastructure of EU Satellite Navigation System Galileo Partially Restored

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A part of ground infrastructure of the European global navigation satellite system Galileo, which stopped operating a few days ago, has started working, but it is still unknown when the service will be fully recovered, the European GNSS Service Centre said on Wednesday.

Galileo experienced an unexpected signal outage over the weekend due to some problems with ground based infrastructure. At the same time, satellites continue to be used to re-transmit signals from the search and rescue system.

"As soon as the incident was declared, an Anomaly Review board was convened and urgent recovery procedures were activated in the affected Galileo infrastructures. Operational teams are working on recovery actions 24/7 to restore the Galileo navigation and timing services as soon as possible.

Based on the results of the troubleshooting activities, several elements of the ground infrastructure were re-initiated. The progress is being closely monitored; it is too early to confirm an exact service recovery date," the statement said.

Specialized website insidegnss.com earlier reported that the problem was related to the facility of determining the correct time of the Galileo system, located in Italy.

The Galileo project, which was launched in 2003 and put into space in 2016, was created as an alternative to US-based GPS and Russia-based GLONASS. The project is expected to be in full operation by 2020. The Galileo orbital constellation includes 26 satellites.

Related Topics

Progress Same Italy 2016 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry files defamation suit against Sami ..

19 minutes ago

Bird strikes: Marriage halls near Lahore Airport r ..

28 minutes ago

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing du ..

37 minutes ago

Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syll ..

49 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.