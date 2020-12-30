UrduPoint.com
Work Of New Yemeni Government In Aden Unaffected By Terrorist Attacks - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Work of New Yemeni Government in Aden Unaffected by Terrorist Attacks - Prime Minister

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed pledged that the attacks against the new government would not affect his determination to continue work and counter terrorism

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed pledged that the attacks against the new government would not affect his determination to continue work and counter terrorism.

"The government will remain in Aden and will continue to carry out all its tasks and responsibilities in accordance with the will of the people, terrorist attacks will not affect the government's task of strengthening the national ranks to counter terrorism until the victory in this battle.

We do not accept any other fate," the prime minister said in his address in connection with the shelling of Aden airport in southern Yemen at the time of the arrival of the new government from Saudi Arabia.

