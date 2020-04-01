UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Of Public Transport Stops In Armenia Due To COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:50 AM

Work of Public Transport Stops in Armenia Due to COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The work of public transport, with the exception of railway and taxi, stops in Armenia as part of measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said.

A state of emergency was declared in Armenia from March 16 to April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 530 cases of infection have been detected in the country, three patients have died. From March 25 to March 31, the operation of enterprises and organizations, except for strategically important ones, was temporarily suspended; a restriction was imposed on the movement of citizens.

"The restrictions were extended until April 12, inclusive. The new decision stops the work of public transport, with the exception of railway transport. Taxi is allowed," Avinyan wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Died Armenia March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

7 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

5 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

5 hours ago

ECB launches 61m aid package for English cricket i ..

5 hours ago

Nordic coronavirus bond snapped up

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.