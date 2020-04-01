Work of Public Transport Stops in Armenia Due to COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The work of public transport, with the exception of railway and taxi, stops in Armenia as part of measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said.

A state of emergency was declared in Armenia from March 16 to April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 530 cases of infection have been detected in the country, three patients have died. From March 25 to March 31, the operation of enterprises and organizations, except for strategically important ones, was temporarily suspended; a restriction was imposed on the movement of citizens.

"The restrictions were extended until April 12, inclusive. The new decision stops the work of public transport, with the exception of railway transport. Taxi is allowed," Avinyan wrote on Facebook.