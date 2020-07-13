MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, who is also serving as the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal district, said on Monday that he considers the work of the authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory to be poorly organized.

Trutnev is currently on his visit to the region, which, according to the envoy, is aimed at making sure that the team governing the region continues to work and all the necessary functions of power are performed appropriately. The visit comes following rallies in the city of Khabarovsk that erupted over the weekend to support arrested governor Sergey Furgal, who is suspected of organizing killings of entrepreneurs in the early 2000s.

"I believe that the work of the leadership of the Khabarovsk Territory is poorly organized, and I have every reason to say so," Trutnev told reporters, noting that the region attracts an insufficient amount of investment.

According to Trutnev, despite the governor's arrest, the regional administration should continue working normally and in the interests of residents.

"What happened happened. The Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory has been arrested, but the entire regional government machine must work. It should work in the interests of residents, nothing should be disrupted," Trutnev said.

The deputy prime minister stated that although Furgal enjoyed significant support by Khabarovsk Territory's residents, those people who refused to vote for him at the regional elections might have done so due to knowing some discouraging facts of his biography. According to Trutnev, law enforcement officials might have had strong evidence against Furgal to arrest him.