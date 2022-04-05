Work of UN Human Rights Council Will Be Incomplete Without Russia - Kremlin

Suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council is unthinkable, the work of this body will be incomplete without Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council is unthinkable, the work of this body will be incomplete without Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has told National Public Radio that the US hopes to hold a vote on Thursday in the United Nations General Assembly to suspend Russia's participation in the UN Human Rights Council.

"As a permanent member of the Security Council, (it is) naturally (important). The work of the UN unit and UN institutions is unthinkable without the participation of Russia," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it is important for Russia to retain membership in this UN body.

He added that the work of the UN Human Rights Council without Russia "will be simply incomplete."