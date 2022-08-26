Work on Artemis RS-25 Moon Rocket Engines 'Well Ahead of Schedule' - Program Director

Production work on the RS-25 engines for the first three manned Artemis Moon missions is ahead of schedule and all of the 12 motors for the giant Space Launch System boosters should be delivered next year, Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 Program Director Jeff Zotti said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Production work on the RS-25 engines for the first three manned Artemis Moon missions is ahead of schedule and all of the 12 motors for the giant Space Launch System boosters should be delivered next year, Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 Program Director Jeff Zotti said on Friday.

"That work is well ahead of schedule," Zotti told a NASA press conference. "(The) Artemis 2 engines are complete and ready to ship. Three of the four Artemis 3 engines are ready and the fourth is nearly complete. We have even started to assemble two of the Artemis 4 engines.

"

Zotti said that NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne are reusing 16 RS-25 modernized and upgraded engines from the Space Shuttle program in the future Artemis missions.

In preparation for the anticipated increased tempo of lunar space launches from the Kennedy Space Center in the Artemis Moon program starting next year, the largest tank to hold liquid hydrogen to fuel the rockets has been constructed there with a capacity of 1.4 million gallons, NASA Enterprise Solutions General Manager Randy Lycans told the press conference.