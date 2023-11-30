Open Menu

Work On Chinese-invested Hydropower Plant In Cambodia Goes Smoothly

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Work on Chinese-invested hydropower plant in Cambodia goes smoothly

KOH KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Construction work on a Chinese-invested Cambodia Upper Tatay Hydropower Station, with a designed capacity of 150-megawatts (MWs) has been 31.5 percent completed so far, officials said on Thursday.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the river closing ceremony for the construction of the hydropower station held near the dam site in Thmar Baing district, with more than 1,000 participants.

Speaking at the event, Hun Manet said that the project, invested by the China National Heavy Machinery Corporation (CHMC), is a concessional contract of a 39-year build-operate-transfer (BOT), of which, four years for construction and 35 years for operations.

Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rattanak said that the construction of the Cambodia Upper Tatay Hydropower Station started in Dec. 2022 and to date, 31.5 percent of the whole project has been completed.

The company has so far completed the construction of a road leading to the construction site, a bridge, an administration building and other necessary infrastructure, said the minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Company Road Dam Hun Cambodia SITE Event

Recent Stories

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

35 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

2 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

2 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

2 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

2 hours ago
Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

16 hours ago

More Stories From World