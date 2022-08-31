Work on Comprehensive Document on Russia-Iran Relations at Final Stage - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The work on the comprehensive document on relations between Russia and Iran is at the final stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are satisfied with the way our bilateral relations are developing.

They are reaching a new qualitative level, which will be fixed in a large agreement between the countries. Work on this document is now at its final stage," Lavrov said during his meeting with the Iranian foreign minister in Moscow.