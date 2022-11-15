Work on G20 Final declaration Almost Finished, Will Be Adopted on Wednesday - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The work on drafting the G20 final declaration is almost finished, the document will be adopted on November 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The work on it (the G20 final declaration) is almost completed.

This document will be approved following the results of tomorrow's meeting, which will consider the topic of digitalization. (Russian) Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will participate from us," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit.