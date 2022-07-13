Work on 'Grain Issue' Underway, Conducted via Military Officials - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The work on "grain issue" is in progress, being conducted via the military officials, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The work is underway. It is being conducted via the military officials.

The information will be provided as deemed necessary," Peskov told reporters.

Negotiations between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN are planned in Istanbul for Wednesday. The meeting place is not revealed, and it is expected to start at 11:00 GMT.