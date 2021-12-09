Work on Implementation of Decisions of Putin-Biden Summit Underway - Zakharova

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Work on the implementation of decisions based on the results of online negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is already underway, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Putin and Biden held closed talks on Tuesday via a secure video link.

The conversation lasted two hours.

"It has not yet passed to report to the media on the work done. I can assure you that this work is underway. Let's give our experts some time to share with you not just slogans, but specific facts and results. their work. We will definitely do it, but give a little more time," Zakharova said, answering a question from journalists.

