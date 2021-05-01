UrduPoint.com
Work On JCPOA In Vienna Slowed Down Over Text Of Future Agreement - Tehran

The work on the Iranian nuclear deal settlement in Vienna slightly slowed down as the parties began to draw up the future agreement, but Saturday's meeting helped clear up some issues, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated

"The discussions became clearer, the disagreements became more understandable and transparent ...

On some issues, we began to work on the text [of the agreement], and the process slowed down considerably," Araghchi wrote on Telegram.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, announced earlier that the JCPOA parties summed up interim results of the Vienna talks and noted that there were grounds for optimism.

The third round of negotiations on the nuclear deal began on Tuesday with an official meeting of the JCPOA at the level of political directors. The next meeting is planned for May 7.

