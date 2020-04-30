UrduPoint.com
Work On Joint Document Of UNSC Permanent Members' Future Summit Continues - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:51 PM

Work on agreeing on a joint document of the future summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council is ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Work on agreeing on a joint document of the future summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council is ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Work is ongoing to agree on a joint document," Peskov said.

Earlier this week, Peskov told Sputnik that there were no specific agreements on the date of the summit yet. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that Russia was ready to hold a video summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council this week, but other countries needed more time. The summit was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the moment, all five countries have expressed their willingness to participate in such a meeting.

