MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The development of ideas considered during the Monday meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin depends on today's talks in Kiev and conversations between Paris and other NATO and EU members, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Macron is visiting Kiev after his recent meeting with Putin in Moscow that lasted over five hours.

"I would like to remind you of the words of Vladimir Putin that there is some rationality in the ideas proposed by Macron, on the basis of which work can be continued. But in many respects, of course, this will depend on the direction in which his discussions will take place in Kiev today and in what direction his (Macron's) conversations with colleagues in the EU and NATO will take place," Peskov told reporters.