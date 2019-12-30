UrduPoint.com
Work On Naftogaz-Gazprom Gas Transit Deal Continues In Vienna - Ukraine's Gas Operator

Work on Naftogaz-Gazprom Gas Transit Deal Continues in Vienna - Ukraine's Gas Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Work on a gas transit deal between Ukraine's Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom continues in Vienna, Ukraine's independent Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the head of the GTSO, Sergiy Makogon, said that the "talks marathon" with Gazprom had come to an end.

"We are doing our best to ensure the continuity of gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1. Today in Vienna, our team completed work on a technical agreement with Gazprom and immediately after flew to Brussels to negotiate a similar deal with a Slovak operator. ... [meanwhile] work on a transit deal with Naftogas continues," the operator posted to Facebook.

