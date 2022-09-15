UrduPoint.com

Work On New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement In Final Stage - Putin

The work on a new cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran is in its final stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The work on a new cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran is in its final stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The work on a new big agreement between Russia and Iran that will mark the cooperation relations is in the final stage," Putin said during his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

At the meeting the leaders of the two countries pointed out the strategic importance of the Russian-Iranian relations.

Putin also welcomed the role of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that he plays in joint Russian-Iranian projects, adding that Moscow was "interested in his continued support."

Iran is seeking to become a member of the SCO. Earlier in the day, Tehran signed a memorandum of commitment to SCO membership, paving the way for the country to become a permanent member. The procedure of Iran's accession to the SCO was launched in September 2021 at the summit in Dushanbe.

