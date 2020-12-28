MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Any kind of sanctions will have a negative effect on the implementation of commercial projects, but the work on launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline needs to be continued, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We believe that any sanctions damage the implementation of commercial projects in general. Of course, it will be necessary to somehow adjust if such measures are taken by countries that are trying to stop the implementation of such projects.

As there are such measures, we will continue to work as we have been operating under such conditions for a long time," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster in an interview, when asked about impact of potential US sanctions against the project.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing senior officials from US President Donald Trump's Administration, that the White House was going to introduce in coming weeks a fresh round of sanctions that are said to deal a fatal blow to the gas pipeline project.