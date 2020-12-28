UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Needs To Be Continued Despite Sanctions - Russia's Novak

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Needs to Be Continued Despite Sanctions - Russia's Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Any kind of sanctions will have a negative effect on the implementation of commercial projects, but the work on launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline needs to be continued, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We believe that any sanctions damage the implementation of commercial projects in general. Of course, it will be necessary to somehow adjust if such measures are taken by countries that are trying to stop the implementation of such projects.

As there are such measures, we will continue to work as we have been operating under such conditions for a long time," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster in an interview, when asked about impact of potential US sanctions against the project.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing senior officials from US President Donald Trump's Administration, that the White House was going to introduce in coming weeks a fresh round of sanctions that are said to deal a fatal blow to the gas pipeline project.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia White House Trump Nord Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

20 minutes ago

Work on Peshawar Museum's building accelerated

7 minutes ago

South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Co ..

7 minutes ago

China's Inner Mongolia ensures safe drinking water ..

7 minutes ago

UK's Economic Outlook Bleaker Than Official Foreca ..

7 minutes ago

Pak-China media cooperation to help evolve objecti ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.