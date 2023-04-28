Work on Payment System for Russians in Turkey Ongoing - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday that the work on the new payment system for Russian tourists in Turkey is ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said that Russia's regulator was developing a new payment system, an alternative to MIR, in cooperation with a number of countries, including Turkey.

Turkish media then reported that the countries have reached an agreement on a new payment system for Russian tourists.

"The work in this direction is ongoing," Peskov said.