Work on Preparing Putin-Biden Summit at Advanced Stage - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The work on preparing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is at the advanced stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"It is not yet clear when exactly and in what format it (the summit) will take place," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that the work is "at the advanced stage."

