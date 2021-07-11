UrduPoint.com
Work On Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal 90% Done - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Work on Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal 90% Done - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The work to restore Iran nuclear deal is more than 90% done, but the remaining 10 percent includes some sensitive matters, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Estimates like this are always subjective, but, as I see it, we're more than 90% there. There's relatively little left to do. But there are politically sensitive matters in the remaining 10%, which could cause a delay. That can't be ruled out," Ulyanov told Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The US argues that their laws do not allow them to provide any guarantees, the diplomat explained.

"In theory, and I have said it more than once at the meetings of the joint commission, there is, actually, a guarantee. And a quite serious one. If one side starts misbehaving, the other one can retaliate at once," Ulyanov said.

"We'd like to hope that Americans can learn from their mistakes. As opponents of the nuclear deal, especially in the United States, have had three years to see, the maximum pressure policy brings results that are opposite to what was expected," the diplomat said.

