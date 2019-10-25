Work on Resuming Russia-Egypt Charter Flights Underway, Results Expected Soon - Bogdanov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov expressed confidence that the issue of resuming charter flights between Russia and the resort towns of Egypt will be resolved in the near future.

"So far, so good. Everything will be fine in the near future," Bogdanov told reporters following the Russia-Africa Summit.

Answering a question on whether the new airport security inspection commissions were planned, he said "people were working.

"

Egypt used to be one of the most popular destinations for Russian tourists for years. However, Moscow suspended flights to and from Egypt following an Airbus A321 plane crash over the Sinai Peninsula in 2015, en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, which left all 224 people on board the aircraft killed. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack, suggesting that Egypt should step up security measures in order for the air traffic to be resumed.

Regular flights between the two nations resumed in April 2018.