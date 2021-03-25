(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Work on bringing Russian minors back home from Iraqi prisons has completed, the press office of Anna Kuznetsova, the ombudswoman for children, said on Thursday.

"Anna Kuznetsova said that, at the moment, officially the work on the return of minors from Iraqi prisons has been completed, there has been no information that Russian children may still be there," the office said.

Since 2017, Russia has been working to return minors smuggled to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq. The country has already evacuated 122 children from Iraq and 152 from Syria.