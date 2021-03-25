UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Returning Russian Minors From Iraqi Prisons Completed - Children's Ombudswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Work On Returning Russian Minors From Iraqi Prisons Completed - Children's Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Work on bringing Russian minors back home from Iraqi prisons has completed, the press office of Anna Kuznetsova, the ombudswoman for children, said on Thursday.

"Anna Kuznetsova said that, at the moment, officially the work on the return of minors from Iraqi prisons has been completed, there has been no information that Russian children may still be there," the office said.

Since 2017, Russia has been working to return minors smuggled to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq. The country has already evacuated 122 children from Iraq and 152 from Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Iraq May 2017 From

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

42 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

52 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

1 hour ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.